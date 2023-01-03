Air Busan Suspends Gimhae to Qingdao Route

Air Busan announced on the 2nd that it will suspend flights on the Busan-Qingdao route, which was once a week.

This route, which was suspended in April 2020 due to the spread of COVID-19 and resumed in December of the same year, is the only Chinese route to Gimhae Airport.

With this suspension, the only skyway connecting Busan and China was cut off again after two years.

The reason Air Busan stopped operating was that the government unified the domestic stopover for flights departing from China to Incheon International Airport.

The government took these measures to prevent the influx of confirmed cases into the country as COVID-19 spread in China.

Among the confirmed cases imported from abroad, the number of arrivals from China was 19 in November last year, but a month later, the number soared to about 300.

There were 60 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, the first day of the new quarantine measures implemented on flights from China.