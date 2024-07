Air Busan will be adding extra flights on routes to Japan during the peak season in July and August.

From July 25 to August 11, a total of 18 additional flights will be added to the Busan-Fukuoka route, operating three times a week on Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

For the Busan-Tokyo (Narita) route, 12 additional flights will be scheduled from August 10 to 27, operating twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays.