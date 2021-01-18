Image: Air Busan
Air Busan to Add New Domestic Routes for Lunar New Year Holidays

Haps Staff

Air Busan announced that it will deploy 48 temporary aircraft to all domestic routes during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Air Busan will operate five temporary routes for 8,910 additional seats including 18 flights from Gimpo to Busan, and six flights from Busan to Jeju, from February 10 to 15 during the Lunar New Year holidays.

A special discount event for up to 95% on fares for certain flights will be held from 11 am to 31st on the 18th.

The price of a boarding ticket from February 1 to 15 will start at 9,900 won based on a one-way fare.

Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

