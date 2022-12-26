Image: WikiCommons
Air Busan to Add Temporary Flights on Popular Routes Ahead of Lunar Year

BeFM News

Air Busan announced today that it will launch temporary flights on major popular routes for the Lunar New Year holiday next year.

From January 20 to 24 next year, a total of 38 flights will be increased on five routes.

The Busan-Osaka route, currently operating twice a day and the Busan-Taipei route–once a day, will each add one round trip daily.

At Incheon International Airport, the Fukuoka route will operate twice a day, and the Osaka route will operate three times between January 21st and 24th.

 

