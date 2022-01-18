Air Busan to Begin Busan to Saipan Route on the 23rd

Air Busan will begin an irregular flight from Gimhae Airport to Saipan from the 23rd.

The four-hour flight will operate once a week on Sunday’s departing Gimhae International Airport at 8 a.m. and arriving at 1:10 p.m. in Saipan.

The return flight leaves Saipan at 3:10 p.m. and lands at Gimhae at 6:30 p.m.

The aircraft is an Airbus 321neo.

Passengers will be exempt from quarantine both in Saipan and upon returning to Korea as the two signed a travel bubble agreement last June.

Air Busan is looking to add more international destinations leaving Gimhae Airport in the future.

Currently, it is running flights to Guam and Qingdao.