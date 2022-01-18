Travel

Air Busan to Begin Busan to Saipan Route on the 23rd

Haps Staff

Air Busan will begin an irregular flight from Gimhae Airport to Saipan from the 23rd.

The four-hour flight will operate once a week on Sunday’s departing Gimhae International Airport at 8 a.m. and arriving at 1:10 p.m. in Saipan.

The return flight leaves Saipan at 3:10 p.m. and lands at Gimhae at 6:30 p.m.

The aircraft is an Airbus 321neo.

Passengers will be exempt from quarantine both in Saipan and upon returning to Korea as the two signed a travel bubble agreement last June.

Air Busan is looking to add more international destinations leaving Gimhae Airport in the future.

Currently, it is running flights to Guam and Qingdao.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
-6 ° C
-6 °
-9.9 °
45 %
2.6kmh
0 %
Tue
1 °
Wed
5 °
Thu
5 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
9 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 