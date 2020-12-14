Air Busan to Begin “Flights to Nowhere” From Incheon on the 19th

Starting from the 19th, Air Busan will operate international “flights to nowhere” that allows duty-free purchases.

The flights will take off from Incheon International Airport, and fly over Daegu, Busan, and Japan’s Tsushima Island before returning back to Incheon International Airport.

Various programs will be held onboard and each passenger can purchase up to $600 in duty-free items.

Local airlines have been offering similar packages after the government started allowing such flights to revive the duty-free and the aviation industries.

