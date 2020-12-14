Travel

Air Busan to Begin “Flights to Nowhere” From Incheon on the 19th

Starting from the 19th, Air Busan will operate international “flights to nowhere” that allows duty-free purchases.

The flights will take off from Incheon International Airport, and fly over Daegu, Busan, and Japan’s Tsushima Island before returning back to Incheon International Airport.

Various programs will be held onboard and each passenger can purchase up to $600 in duty-free items.

Local airlines have been offering similar packages after the government started allowing such flights to revive the duty-free and the aviation industries.

Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: Stylish Izakaya Eats at Maeryo 36.5 in Kyungsung

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
A long time favorite izakaya in the heart of the Kyungsung University area, Maeryo 36.5 is a stylish, trendy dining and drinking spot offering delicious Japanese favorites.
Read more

Cafe Show Seoul 2020 Billed a Success in First Hybrid Exhibition

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The 19th Seoul International Cafe Show, the first “hybrid” exhibition in Korea to combine the online and offline platforms, ended successfully on the 7th of November and made significant achievements.
Read more

Park Hyatt Offering Unique Christmas Cakes For This Holiday Season

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Park Hyatt in Marine City is offering some scrumptious holiday cakes for this Christmas season.
Read more

After Almost a Year of Boycotts, Japanese Beer Imports Rising Again in Korea

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
New data from the Korea Customs Service and the liquor industry showed South Korea's imports of Japanese beer spiked in October from a year earlier due to stepped-up marketing activities amid a weaker local boycott of goods from Japan.
Read more

Travel

