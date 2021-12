Air Busan will begin flight service between Incheon and Vladivostok from February 5th next year.

The bi-weekly flight will leave Incheon at 11:15 a.m. and arrive in Vladivostok at 3 p.m.

The Vladivostok flight will depart at 6:05 p.m. and arrive in Incheon at 8 p.m.

Travelers to Russia will need a PCR Test in English within 48 hours of departure.

Tickets for flights can be purchased on Air Busan’s website or mobile app.