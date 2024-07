Air Busan announced the operation of charter flights to Boracay, Philippines, from Gimhae International Airport and Incheon International Airport starting at the end of this month.

To cater to summer vacationers, the Busan to Boracay flights will run twice a week on Wednesday and Saturday from July 31 to August 17.

The Incheon to Boracay flights will operate twice a week on Tuesday and Friday from July 30 to August 20.