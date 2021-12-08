Air Busan to Continue Busan-Guam Route Despite Omricon Threat

Air Busan has announced that it will continue flying the Gimhae-Guam route despite the threat of the new Omricon variant.

The flight, which had been suspended for 20 months, recently restarted from the 27th of November.

Air Busan said that they decided to keep the flight route open for now in order to not weaken the travel industry’s recovery sentiment.

Currently, Air Busan is only accepting reservations for passengers departing from Korea and not from locals in Guam.

It is currently operating one round-trip flight every Saturday.