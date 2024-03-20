Busan News

Air Busan to Exclusively Operate Gimhae International Airport’s New Expanded Terminal

Air Busan has opted to exclusively operate the newly expanded Gimhae Airport International Terminal, which is set to open at the end of next month.

This move aims to alleviate congestion at Gimhae Airport, accommodating up to 2 million passengers annually.

Air Busan, with a 35% market share last year, served around 2.2 million passengers on international flights alone.

Upon completion, the terminal’s capacity will increase from 6.3 million to 8.3 million passengers annually.

In 2019, Gimhae Airport exceeded its capacity by 3.2 million passengers, with a total of 9.5 million international passengers annually.

The expanded terminal features enhanced facilities, including 30 check-in counters, self-check-in kiosks, customs and security counters, and expanded baggage claim areas, aiming to streamline passenger processes.

However, operational challenges persist, particularly with limited staff availability in the customs, immigration, and quarantine (CIQ) area, leading to restrictions on the new arrival hall’s hours of operation.

While the exclusive use of the expanded terminal by Air Busan may enhance service quality, concerns remain about potential delays for other airlines’ passengers during departure check-in.

Korea Airports Corporation predicts a significant recovery in international passenger numbers at Gimhae Airport, surpassing 90% since December last year, aiming to reach pre-COVID-19 levels of 10 million passengers this year.

