Air Busan to Expand Flights to Japan From Gimhae Airport

Starting next month, Air Busan will expand flights to Japan from Gimhae and Incheon Airports following the Japanese government’s decision to allow individuals to travel without a visa.

From October 11th, flights on the Busan-Fukuoka and Busan-Osaka routes will each increase to one round-trip flight a day. From the 17th, the number will be increased to two round-trip flights per day.

The reservation rates for Japan routes in October have increased since the Japanese government announced it will allow personal travel and visa-free entry from October 11.

 

