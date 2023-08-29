Image: WikiCommons
Air Busan to Expand Flights to Vientiane and Bohol

By Haps Staff

Air Busan is set to expand its flight routes from Busan to Vientiane in Laos and Bohol in the Philippines in September and October.

Starting from next month, they will operate two weekly flights, on Wednesday and Saturday, between Busan and Vientiane until the end of October.

Additionally, there will be a total of four irregular flights between Busan and Bohol from late next month to October 9th.

The Busan-Vientiane route departs from Gimhae International Airport at 9:20 pm and arrives at its destination at 0:45 the following day, with the return flight departing at 1:35 am and landing at Gimhae Airport at 8:05 am.

On the Busan-Bohol route, flights leave Gimhae Airport at 9:35 p.m., reaching Bohol at 0:45 the next day. The return journey takes off from the local airport at 1:45 a.m. and arrives at Gimhae Airport at 7:05 a.m.

This expansion marks a renewed connection to Vientiane, which had been suspended for about three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also enhances travel options for passengers heading to Bohol.

