Air Busan to Expand International Routes From Gimhae Airport

By Haps Staff

Air Busan is enhancing travel options and convenience for local residents with an expansion of its routes despite challenges posed by the ongoing Korean Air and Asiana merger.

From the 27th of next month, the airline will double its frequency between Busan and Taipei, offering flights twice daily instead of the previous seven times a week.

This route, initiated by Air Busan in 2011, has maintained high popularity, with last year’s ridership factor reaching the high 80% range.

The increased frequency is expected to facilitate seamless travel connections, including with the Busan-Kaohsiung route.

Additionally, Air Busan will restart flights between Busan and Xi’an, China, twice a week, further expanding its network in China, with a total of five regular routes operated during the summer season.

