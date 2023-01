Air Busan announced that it will increase its Busan-Osaka route to three round trips per day starting on the 1st of next month.

Air Busan is currently operating this route with one morning and one afternoon departure each day from Gimhae Airport.

From Feb 1st, it will operate an additional flight at 11:25 am.

Air Busan currently organizes and operates flights to four Japanese destinations: Fukuoka, Osaka, Sapporo, and Tokyo.