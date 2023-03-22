Travel

Air Busan to Increase Flights to China and Vietnam Next Monday

BeFM News

Air Busan announced that it will increase its flights to Vietnam and China starting from the 26th.

Since last September, Air Busan has resumed its daily Incheon to Da Nang route and has increased its Busan to Nha Trang route from four times a week to once daily.

The demand for tourism in Vietnam has been increasing, and in the prior month, the number of domestic passengers traveling to Vietnam was second only to Japan.

Air Busan’s representative Chinese route, the Busan to Qingdao route, will also be increased from once a week to twice a week starting from the 26th.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
moderate rain
15.6 ° C
15.6 °
15.6 °
95 %
3.7kmh
100 %
Thu
17 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
12 °
Sun
13 °
Mon
14 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 