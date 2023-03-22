Air Busan to Increase Flights to China and Vietnam Next Monday

Air Busan announced that it will increase its flights to Vietnam and China starting from the 26th.

Since last September, Air Busan has resumed its daily Incheon to Da Nang route and has increased its Busan to Nha Trang route from four times a week to once daily.

The demand for tourism in Vietnam has been increasing, and in the prior month, the number of domestic passengers traveling to Vietnam was second only to Japan.

Air Busan’s representative Chinese route, the Busan to Qingdao route, will also be increased from once a week to twice a week starting from the 26th.