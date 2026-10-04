Air Busan to Launch New Busan–Chiang Mai Route in November
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Air Busan to Launch New Busan–Chiang Mai Route in November

By Haps Staff

Air Busan will launch a new direct service between Busan and Chiang Mai, Thailand, next month, expanding travel options from Gimhae International Airport for the winter season.

The airline will begin operating the Busan–Chiang Mai route on November 11, with four flights per week on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Flights will depart Gimhae International Airport at 7 p.m. and arrive at Chiang Mai International Airport at 10:55 p.m. The return flight will leave Chiang Mai at 11:55 p.m. and arrive in Busan at 7:05 a.m. the following morning.

During the peak winter travel period, Air Busan plans to increase the service to six flights per week from December 22 through February 28, 2027.

The route will be operated using the airline’s 232-seat Airbus A321neo. The aircraft features newer engines designed to reduce noise and vibration while improving fuel efficiency, which the airline says should provide a more comfortable experience on the flight of more than five hours.

Air Busan said the new Chiang Mai service is part of its plans to introduce additional routes reflecting winter travel demand and changing travel trends.

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Haps Staff
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