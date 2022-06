Air Busan will launch three routes to Southeast Asia this month.

The local low-cost carrier will start a flight between Incheon and Kota Kinabalu on the 24th, followed by a Busan to Da Nang route on the 29th and an Incheon to Nha Trang route on the 30th.

The Busan-Da Nang route will resume for the first time in about 28 months.

Six more routes are expected to open in July from Busan.