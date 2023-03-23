Air Busan to Offer Special Charter Flight For BIE Inspection Team

A special charter flight from Busan to Incheon has been arranged for the Bureau of International Expositions (BIE) inspection team who are evaluating the preparation for the World Expo 2030.

The city of Busan and Air Busan will sign an additional memorandum of understanding for cooperation yesterday afternoon, on attracting the World Expo 2030 Busan.

As a result, Air Busan will operate a special charter flight from Busan’s Gimhae International Airport to Incheon International Airport for the BIE inspection team returning from their visit to Busan on April 7.

The aircraft, embellished with the wish for the successful hosting of the World Expo, will have only eight inspection team members on board with eight flight attendants providing customized in-flight services