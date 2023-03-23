Image: City of Busan
Busan News

Air Busan to Offer Special Charter Flight For BIE Inspection Team

Haps Staff

A special charter flight from Busan to Incheon has been arranged for the Bureau of International Expositions (BIE) inspection team who are evaluating the preparation for the World Expo 2030.

The city of Busan and Air Busan will sign an additional memorandum of understanding for cooperation yesterday afternoon, on attracting the World Expo 2030 Busan.

As a result, Air Busan will operate a special charter flight from Busan’s Gimhae International Airport to Incheon International Airport for the BIE inspection team returning from their visit to Busan on April 7.

The aircraft, embellished with the wish for the successful hosting of the World Expo, will have only eight inspection team members on board with eight flight attendants providing customized in-flight services

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
overcast clouds
13.7 ° C
13.7 °
13.7 °
91 %
5kmh
100 %
Thu
14 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
13 °
Sun
13 °
Mon
14 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 