Air Busan To Offer Special Flights Connecting Busan and Toyama

Air Busan has announced that it will be providing travelers with a special opportunity to explore Toyama, Japan.

From the 11th to the 26th of next month, the airline will operate six round-trip irregular flights between Busan and Toyama, making it easier for passengers to experience the beauty of this renowned Japanese destination.

The flights will take off from Gimhae International Airport at 1:40 p.m., landing at Toyama Airport at 3 p.m. The return journey will commence at 4:20 p.m. from Toyama Airport, arriving back at Gimhae Airport at 6 p.m. The flight duration is approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes, and the route will be serviced by an A321neo aircraft, offering a total of 232 seats for travelers.

Toyama is renowned for its breathtaking natural scenery, including the iconic ‘Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route’ with its stunning snow walls.

Located adjacent to Nagano Prefecture, famous for its Lake Suwa, which served as the backdrop for the hit Japanese animation ‘Your Name,’ Toyama provides an excellent opportunity for travelers to explore both regions simultaneously.

The region also boasts attractions like ‘Kurobe Gorge,’ Japan’s deepest V-shaped canyon, and ‘Shirakawako Joint Village,’ making it an ideal destination for those seeking unique experiences in charming small towns.