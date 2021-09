Local low-cost carrier, Air Busan, will operate temporary domestic flights during the Chuseok holiday.

From the 18th to the 23rd, 38 temporary flights, including 32 flights from Busan to Gimpo and 6 flights from Ulsan to Gimpo on a one-way basis, will be prepared for an additional 7,290 seats.

Air Busan has already begun to start selling tickets with special fares for domestic flights.