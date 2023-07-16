Air Busan to Offer Temporary Flights to Matsuyama

Air Busan is set to launch special flights between Busan and Matsuyama, Japan, known as the hometown of Japan’s renowned animated film “Spirited Away.”

The airline announced that it will operate these flights three times a week, specifically on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, starting from the 25th of this month until the 15th of the following month.

The outbound flight will depart from Gimhae International Airport at 4:30 pm and arrive at Matsuyama Airport at 5:40 pm. On the return journey, the flight will depart from Matsuyama Airport at 6:40 pm and arrive at Gimhae Airport at 7:50 pm. The duration of the flight is approximately 1 hour and 10 minutes, and it will be operated using an A321-200 aircraft with a seating capacity of 220.

Passengers are advised to check the Air Busan website or mobile web/app for specific departure times as they may vary depending on the operating period and the day of the week.

This new route offers an exciting opportunity for travelers to explore the enchanting city of Matsuyama, known for its connection to the beloved animated film “Spirited Away.”