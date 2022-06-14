Air Busan to Restart Six New Routes from Gimhae Airport in July

Air Busan has confirmed that it will open eight new international routes in July, including six from Busan and two more from Incheon.

All routes will be operated twice a week.

The routes include:

Busan to Ulaanbataar from July 1 running on Tuesday and Friday

Busan to Osaka from July 1 running on Friday and Sunday

Busan to Kota Kinabalu from July 13 running on Wednesday and Saturday

Busan to Nha Trang from July 14 running on Thursday and Sunday

Busan to Cebu from July 15 running on Monday and Friday

Busan to Sapporo from July 26 running on Tuesday and Friday

All routes are pre-existing routes that had stopped due to COVID-19 except for Busan to Nha Trang which is a new destination for the airline.