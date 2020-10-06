Air Busan to Resume Busan-Qingdao Service From October 15

Air Busan said it will resume operations of its Busan-Qingdao route once a week starting from October 15th.

The resumption of the regular flight comes six months after quarantine authorities banned entry into the country through an airport other than Incheon International Airport.

It is also 233 days since Air Busan last operated its Busan-Qingdao route.

However, for returning flights, the route will depart from China’s Qingdao and land at Gimhae International Airport but passengers will not deplane.

Instead, they will fly to Incheon International Airport for the final entry into the country in accordance with the government’s measure to unify entries.

The flight will have service for about 75% of its seats, or about 165 passengers.

All international flights into Korea must land at Incheon International Airport for quarantine protocols.