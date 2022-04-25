Dates and Flight Plans Released as Air Busan to Resume Flights to Cebu, Da Nang, and Fukuoka From Gimhae International Airport

After two-and-a-half years, flights to Japan and Southeast Asia will resume from Gimhae International Airport.

Air Busan announced that they will resume service from Busan beginning with Fukuoka next month, followed by Da Nang and Cebu in the summer months.

The routes are expected to play a major role in reviving the travel industry in the city which has been almost non-existent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s what Air Busan’s plans are for each city.

Fukuoka

Flights will resume from May 31 and will be offered once a week. The 55-minute flight will depart from Gimhae at 9:55 a.m. and from Fukuoka at 11:45 a.m.

For June, the date of the flight is still being discussed with quarantine authorities.

Da Nang

The Busan to Da Nang route will begin June 29th and will be offered on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The four-hour and 40-minute flight will leave Busan at 8:40 p.m and arrive in Da Nang at 11:10 p.m. and departs Da Nang at 2:10 a.m. and arrives in Busan at 8:30 a.m.

Cebu

Flights to Cebu in the Philippines will resume from July 15. They will be offered twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays and depart Busan at 8 a.m. and arrives at 11:30 in Cebu. The return flight leaves Cebu at 12:50 p.m. and arrives at Gimhae Airport at 6:20 p.m.