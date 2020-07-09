Image: WikiCommons
Travel

Air Busan to Resume Flights to China From Incheon International Airport

BeFM News

Local low-cost carrier (LCC) Air Busan plans to resume operating flights to China from Incheon International Airport after 131 days since it had completely stopped operating international flights.

Air Busan announced that it plans to resume operating flights from Incheon to Shenzhen starting from the 17th.

Air Busan recently acquired a quarantine verification certificate from the local government in China and is operating a license with China’s aviation authorities once a week from 17th.

Air Busan has stopped all international flights since March 9 and has operated domestic flights only.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Enjoy Rafting This Summer at Gyeongho River in Sancheong-gun

Haps Staff -
Take a break from the heat this summer while enjoying rafting surrounded by splendid nature in Sancheong-gun, Gyeongnam province.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Enjoy a Unique Boat Ride at Yongji Park in Changwon

Haps Staff -
The city of Changwon announced that it will offer a 20% discount for riders on its moving boats, a boat-type leisure facility in Yongji Park in Uichang-gu until the end of the month.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Gwangam Beach in Changwon Opens

Haps Staff -
Changwon City announced on the 2nd that it will start operating Gwangam Beach for 51 days until the 20th of August.
Read more
Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Current Schedule For Haeundae Square Water Fountain Show

Haps Staff -
Haeundae Square's Water Fountain Show has returned with a change in operating hours this year.
Read more
Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: 10 “Untact” Locations Selected by the KTO

Haps Staff -
The Korea Tourism Organization and the Regional Tourism Organization Council selected the nation's '100 Untouched Tourist Destinations' to help citizens travel leisurely and safely.
Read more
Local Destinations

Busan’s Beaches Begin Summer Operations Today, Here’s What to Expect

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan will start its summer season operations campaign on everyday life quarantine today for visitors flocking to the beaches and parks.
Read more

The Latest

US Consulate Expresses Strong Regret Over Last Weekend’s Haeundae Beach Incident

Busan News BeFM News -
The city of Busan said yesterday the US consulate expressed strong regret over the recent firecracker incident at Haeundae Beach involving US soldiers stationed in Korea.
Read more

Haeundae-gu Planning to Impose Up to 3 Million Won Fine for Not Wearing a Mask at the Beach

Busan News Haps Staff -
Haeundae-gu office is planning to impose a fine of up to 3 million won on those who fail to wear a mask, in accordance with Article 49 of the Infectious Disease Prevention and Management Act.
Read more

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

Air Busan to Resume Flights to China From Incheon International Airport

Travel BeFM News -
Local low-cost carrier (LCC) Air Busan plans to resume operating flights to China from Incheon International Airport after 131 days since it had completely stopped operating international flights.
Read more

Monthly Ha Ha Hole Returns Friday Night

Humor Haps Staff -
This Friday at Ovantgarde sees the return of the monthly Ha Ha Hole, Busan's only live English comedy show.
Read more

부산과 블라디보스토크, 코로나19 극복 응원영상 공개

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시와 부산국제교류재단은 비대면 외교의 일환으로 부산과 28년째 자매도시의 연을 맺고 있는 러시아 블라디보스토크시와 함께 제작한 코로나19 극복 응원 영상을 공개한다고 밝혔다.
Read more
Busan
heavy intensity rain
23 ° C
23 °
23 °
88 %
3.1kmh
90 %
Fri
23 °
Sat
26 °
Sun
21 °
Mon
20 °
Tue
21 °

Dine & Drink

Canada’s Victory Party Tonight at HQ Gwangan

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Gwangan is congratulating Canadians tonight as they were the winners of HQ's annual USA VS Canada drink-off last weekend.
Read more

Culinary Highlights For July at the Westin Chosun

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun has five culinary highlights this month at its hotel property.
Read more

Galmegi PNU Hosting “Reuben Night” This Saturday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Galmegi Brewing in the PNU district is hosting a "Reuben Night" this Saturday.
Read more

Workers at Restaurants, Bakeries and Coffee Shops Must Wear Masks by July 13th

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Mandatory masks for workers at restaurants, coffee shops, and bakery's will come into effect on the 13th of July in Busan.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea