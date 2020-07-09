Air Busan to Resume Flights to China From Incheon International Airport

Local low-cost carrier (LCC) Air Busan plans to resume operating flights to China from Incheon International Airport after 131 days since it had completely stopped operating international flights.

Air Busan announced that it plans to resume operating flights from Incheon to Shenzhen starting from the 17th.

Air Busan recently acquired a quarantine verification certificate from the local government in China and is operating a license with China’s aviation authorities once a week from 17th.

Air Busan has stopped all international flights since March 9 and has operated domestic flights only.