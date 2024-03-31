Air Busan to Resume Flights to Ulaanbaatar

Air Busan will resume twice-weekly flights on the Busan-Ulaanbaatar route starting from the 23rd of April, which was not operated during the past winter season.

The Busan-Ulaanbaatar route will depart from Gimhae International Airport at 10 p.m. and arrive at the destination at 00:50 local time the next day.

The return flight will depart from the local airport at 1:50 a.m. and arrive at Gimhae Airport at 6:20 a.m. on the same day.

The aircraft deployed will be the A321 model with 195 seats.

Ulaanbaatar is the capital of Mongolia and is home to more than half of Mongolia’s population.