Air Busan said that it will resume the operation of its three Southeast Asian routes in December.

According to the local low-cost carrier, services will resume for the Nha Trang, Vietnam flights from December 14th followed by those of Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia and Taipei, Taiwan on December 21st.

Air Busan said that by the end of this year, it will be serving flights on 19 international routes, only 6 routes away from the 25 it was operating before the pandemic.