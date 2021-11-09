Image: WikiCommons
Travel

Air Busan to Run Busan to Guam, Air Busan and Jeju Air to Run Saipan Routes

Haps Staff

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has selected Air Busan and Jeju Air to operate the upcoming routes from Busan to Guam and Saipan.

Air Busan will operate the Busan to Guam route once a week, while Air Busan and Jeju Air will operate the Busan to Saipan route twice a week.

The operating model has still not been finalized but it is expected that about 220 seats will be available for each flight.

Air Busan is hoping to get the flights operating by the 24th of this month at the earliest.

The only hurdle left facing is between the government and the city of Busan about how to handle quarantine measures.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
scattered clouds
11 ° C
11 °
7.1 °
58 %
1kmh
40 %
Wed
14 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
14 °
Sun
17 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 