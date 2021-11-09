Air Busan to Run Busan to Guam, Air Busan and Jeju Air to Run Saipan Routes

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has selected Air Busan and Jeju Air to operate the upcoming routes from Busan to Guam and Saipan.

Air Busan will operate the Busan to Guam route once a week, while Air Busan and Jeju Air will operate the Busan to Saipan route twice a week.

The operating model has still not been finalized but it is expected that about 220 seats will be available for each flight.

Air Busan is hoping to get the flights operating by the 24th of this month at the earliest.

The only hurdle left facing is between the government and the city of Busan about how to handle quarantine measures.