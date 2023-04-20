Air Busan to Run Twice Weekly Flights From Busan to Boracay From May 3

Air Busan is reviving the Busan-Boracay (Kalibo) route in line with Southeast Asian travel demand.

It will operate twice a week on Wednesday and Saturday from May 3rd to October 28th.

The Busan-Boracay direct flight is the first new route launched by Air Busan as a national airline in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Air Busan explains that it is reviving this route to improve convenience for travelers in the southeastern region and expand the range of choices.

Air Busan’s Busan-Boracay route departs from Gimhae International Airport at 8:30 p.m. and arrives at Kalibo Airport at 11:45 p.m.

The return flight departs from the local airport at 1:10 a.m. and arrives at Gimhae International Airport at 6:20 a.m.

The flight time will be 4 hours and 10 minutes, and an A321 aircraft with 195 seats will be used.

Boracay Island is considered the number one tourist destination in the Philippines.

It is famous for its emerald-colored sea, including ‘White Beach’, one of the world’s top three beaches with fine white sand, and ‘Puka Shell Beach’, known as a famous commercial filming location in Korea.

‘Malum Party’, where you can enjoy water leisure activities in the valley of the Blue Lagoon and the beautiful scenery, is also a must-see.

In addition, you can enjoy various marine leisure sports such as snorkeling and kayaking, and you can also experience an island hopping tour on a small ship ‘Bangka’.