Air Busan to Suspend Gimhae to Guam Flights Next Month

Air Busan will suspend its flights from Gimhae International Airport to Guam from the first of next month.

The flights, which resumed in November, are being suspended due to a lack of passengers due to the Omnicron breakout.

According to the Korea Airports Corporation, the seat occupancy on the once-a-week flight was 6%.

Jeju Air also suspended its flights from Gimhae to Saipan on the 19th due to a similar situation.

The sharp drop in reservations is attributed to the 10-day quarantine measures upon returning to Korea.