Image: WikiCommons
Travel

Air Busan to Suspend Gimhae to Guam Flights Next Month

Haps Staff

Air Busan will suspend its flights from Gimhae International Airport to Guam from the first of next month.

The flights, which resumed in November, are being suspended due to a lack of passengers due to the Omnicron breakout.

According to the Korea Airports Corporation, the seat occupancy on the once-a-week flight was 6%.

Jeju Air also suspended its flights from Gimhae to Saipan on the 19th due to a similar situation.

The sharp drop in reservations is attributed to the 10-day quarantine measures upon returning to Korea.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
1 ° C
1 °
1 °
32 %
1kmh
0 %
Thu
2 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
9 °
Sun
10 °
Mon
9 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 