Air Busan to Temporarily Cut Flights to Some Southeast Asian Destinations

BeFM News

Low-cost airline, Air Busan, will cut Southeast Asian routes following their cancellation of China’s flights due to the spread of Covid-19.

Covid-19 is the official name for the disease caused by the new coronavirus, assigned by the World Health Organization.

The airline said it will temporarily suspend flights between Daegu and Taipei from the 1st of next month to the 28th.

The Busan-Taipei route and Busan-Danang route will be cut by half from 14 times a week to 7 times a week.

An official from Air Busan said, as the Covid-19 crisis spreads, the demand for travel to China as well as Southeast Asian routes has been on a sharp downturn.

Air Busan halted eight operations out of nine Chinese routes departing from Busan and Incheon since late last month.

Travel

