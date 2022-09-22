Air Busan’s ‘A321neo’ Gets Decked Out for the Busan World Expo 2030 Bid

The city of Busan and Busan City Council held an unveiling event for the bid for the Busan 2030 World Expo at 5 pm on the 22nd at the International Terminal of Gimhae Airport.

This was an event to introduce Air Busan’s latest aircraft, ‘A321neo’, wrapped in a message to pray for the bid for the 2030 Busan World Expo.

The city and city council have teamed up with Air Busan, a representative low-cost carrier (LCC) of the region, to prepare this aircraft wrapping and public event to promote the enthusiasm for hosting the Busan World Expo 2030 even on the sky road where people from all over the world come and go.

The event was attended by Busan Mayor Park Hyung-joon, Busan City Council Vice Chairman Park Jung-mook, Air Busan CEO Ahn Byeong-seok, Busan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Jang In-hwa, and Busan City Council 2030 Busan World Expo Special Committee members.

Air Busan’s wrapping aircraft (A321neo), which was unveiled at the event, has the official emblem of the Busan World Expo 2030 and the word ‘EXPO’ in colorful and lively colors on both sides of the aircraft’s fuselage.

Not only will it inform domestic and foreign passengers using this aircraft of their desire to host the 2030 Busan World Expo, but also attract a lot of interest and attention from tourists who want to travel to Busan.

In addition, this aircraft is an eco-friendly aircraft, which is more fuel efficient than other aircraft and contributes to carbon emission reduction due to low carbon emission, so it also coincides with the theme of the 2030 Busan World Expo, ‘Great transformation of the world, sailing for a better future.’

As it plans to operate in 20 cities in 10 countries, including Thailand and Vietnam, it is expected that it will be of great help in the overseas promotion of the 2030 Busan World Expo.

Air Busan will use 21 passenger planes on its own to transmit sound sources supporting the bid for the Busan World Expo 2030 when landing on board and exposes a banner to promote the bid for the Busan World Expo 2030 during online ticketing.

At the same time, a promotional advertisement for the bid for the 2030 Busan World Expo using in-flight papers and in-flight duty-free papers during the summer peak season was also published.