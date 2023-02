Air Busan’s Gimhae Airport Lounge has resumed service.

Air Busan announced that it has begun operating the ‘Air Busan Lounge’ on the 3rd floor of the departure hall of the international passenger terminal at Gimhae International Airport.

Air Busan has diversified its bakery menu and improved its liquor service by adding wine and snacks, in time for the lounge to resume operations.

The Air Busan Lounge will be open from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm.