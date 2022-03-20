“Air Dome” to be Built in Goseong-gun

Goseong-gun was selected to build an Air Dome by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the National Sports Promotion Agency.

The ‘Air Dome Installation Support Project’ is a project promoted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the National Sports Promotion Agency to revitalize the local economy by attracting domestic field training and creating new local jobs.

Goseong-gun Air Dome, which is scheduled to be built as the 4th stadium of Sports Town in Giwol-ri, Goseong-eup, Goseong-gun, is a dome structure that forms an indoor space through air pressure. It is designed to withstand disasters such as heavy snow and earthquakes.

Goseong-gun will not only be used as a core infrastructure for the promotion of a sports industrial city, which is a project that is emphasized but also will be used for various purposes such as daily sports, cultural events, and disaster evacuation space.

In the first document review, Goseong-gun received a good evaluation in that it actively held more than 40 sports competitions every year for youth players, the future of Korean sports, despite the difficult situation in the sports industry due to COVID-19.

In addition, in the field evaluation, the military’s strong will to foster the sports industry through the construction of the air dome, securing the site and infrastructure, and receiving high scores from residents were selected as the final selection.