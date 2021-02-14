Air Passengers Dropped 68.1% in Korea Last Year

The number of air passengers in Korea last year dropped 68.1% according to statistics released by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport.

The number of air passengers last year was 39.4 million, down from 123.7 million in 2019.

It’s the lowest amount of passengers to fly in Korea since 2000 when the country recorded just under 42 million.

International passengers at Gimhae Airport were down by 88%, while domestic travelers were down by 17.2%.

By region, the number of travelers from Japan was down 88.2% while China was down 87.8%.

The rest of Asia was also down 83.4%, Europe down 82.2%, and the Americas down 72.3%

All airports in the country saw a decrease in the number of passengers last year except Yeosu which saw a 2.3% increase due to its new route with Gimpo.