Air Quality at All Metro Stations in Busan Deemed Within the Safe Zone

The Busan Metropolitan City Institute of Health and Environment has reported that all monitored indoor air quality metrics in underground metro stations meet safe standards, based on its operation of an air quality monitoring network.

The study included measurements of ultrafine dust and other pollutants at 91 subway platform areas and 13 waiting areas.

Results showed average concentrations of ultrafine particles, fine dust, carbon dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, and formaldehyde all below the maintenance standards.

However, out of 37,960 measurements, 426 cases exceeded the standard for ultrafine particles (PM-2.5), representing a 1.1% exceedance rate, with the Daeti Station on Line 1 recording the highest number of exceedances.

