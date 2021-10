Air Seoul has become the latest airline to announce the resumption of service from Incheon to Guam as airlines are scrambling to resume their international flights.

The flights from Incheon International Airport will begin on December 23 and will fly twice weekly, on Thursdays and Sundays.

Air Seoul has had all 19 of its international flights suspended since March 2020.

It is also looking to resume flights to Saipan in the future in its bid to expand its international offerings.