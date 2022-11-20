AirAsia X to Reconnect Kuala Lumpur Directly to Busan in Early 2023

AirAsia X, the mid-range airline affiliate of AirAsia Aviation Group, is set to be the first airline from Malaysia to reconnect direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to Busan in early 2023.

The thrice-weekly flights will be the second AAX route to South Korea after launching flights to Seoul in April this year.

In addition to relaunching the route, AAX also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Busan Tourism Organisation (BTO) to develop joint sales and marketing campaigns, leverage travel agents support, strengthen flight connectivity, and foster both countries’ economies through tourism.

The MoU was signed at Pavilion Hotel Kuala Lumpur by AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail and President of BTO Jung-Sil Lee.

AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail said: “We are excited to be the first airline from Malaysia to return to Busan. South Korea is an incredibly important market and we have seen tremendous growth from our existing route to Seoul with around 80% average load factor. Starting with three weekly services and based on strong forecast demand, we expect the flight frequency to Busan to return to daily services by year-end. We believe the relaunch of the Busan route will provide a significant boost to strengthen business and tourism ties between Malaysia and South Korea, and we wish to thank the governments and relevant authorities for their tremendous support.

“In 2019, we flew about 200,000 guests to/from Busan. As we look to further increase the connectivity to South Korea, we trust that our direct flights to Busan will provide a welcome boost for tourism and the economy in both countries. The new route also reflects our commitment to continuously offer our guests great value mid-range air travel and we look forward to seeing a surge in tourist arrivals into/from Busan in the near future.”

President of Busan Tourism Organisation Jung-Sil Lee said: “We are pleased to collaborate with AAX to strengthen the tourism opportunities for Busan, a city with a unique heritage, natural attractions, and leading infrastructure. The last two and half years had a big impact on our tourism industry but we managed to surpass these challenges and could not be more pleased that AAX will be part of this effort.

“The relaunch of AAX direct flights to Busan will mark a major milestone in the resumption of services to the city. We believe travelers will appreciate the direct and affordable connection, making Busan a top holiday destination once again.”