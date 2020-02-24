Airlines Cutting Flights to Korea

Airlines flying into Korea have either canceled or suspended flights to the nation’s major cities due to the COVID-19 situation on the peninsula.

Singapore Air has reduced service to Incheon and Busan, with flights to Busan canceled on February 26, March 2 and March 6.

Philippine Air has also suspended its Manila to Busan route from March 1 to 31, as well as flights to Incheon.

Other airlines, including Thai Airways, Thai AirAsia X, New Zealand Airways, Bamboo Airways, VietJet, Vietnam Airways, and Japan Airways have all reduced service for the time being.

Local carriers Korean Air and Asiana Air, as well as the nation’s seven low cost carriers, have all seen a reduction in flights overseas.