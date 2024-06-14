Airport Limousine Bus Route from Gimhae International Airport to Busan at Risk of Discontinuation

The limousine bus service, a vital public transportation link between Gimhae International Airport and downtown Busan, is in jeopardy of being discontinued just before the holiday season.

On June 13th, Busan City announced that Taeyoung Airport Limousine, the operator of the airport bus service at Gimhae Airport, has notified the city of its intention to return its operating license by the end of the month due to accumulated deficits.

Last year, only 90,301 passengers used the airport limousine at Gimhae Airport, representing a mere 0.66% of all airport users and a significant decline from the 3% usage rate before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before the pandemic, there were two routes: Gimhae Airport to Busan Station (23 trips per day) and Gimhae Airport to Haeundae (34 trips per day). Currently, only the route from Gimhae Airport to Haeundae remains operational.

The drop in passenger numbers is attributed to the relatively low parking fees at private lots near the airport. The daily fee for parking near Gimhae Airport is around 10,000 won, making it more economical for families traveling together to park rather than use the limousine service.

The fare for the Gimhae Airport limousine is 10,000 won per adult, leading many to prefer taxis over the bus for multiple passengers.

If the operator returns the license, the airport bus service will cease until a new operator is found, disrupting a key transportation option for both Busan residents and tourists.

To address this, the city plans to offer 90 million won annually to Taeyoung Airport Limousine to offset the deficit, but the company argues that this support is insufficient.