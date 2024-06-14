Image: City of Busan
Busan News

Airport Limousine Bus Route from Gimhae International Airport to Busan at Risk of Discontinuation

By Haps Staff

The limousine bus service, a vital public transportation link between Gimhae International Airport and downtown Busan, is in jeopardy of being discontinued just before the holiday season.

On June 13th, Busan City announced that Taeyoung Airport Limousine, the operator of the airport bus service at Gimhae Airport, has notified the city of its intention to return its operating license by the end of the month due to accumulated deficits.

Last year, only 90,301 passengers used the airport limousine at Gimhae Airport, representing a mere 0.66% of all airport users and a significant decline from the 3% usage rate before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before the pandemic, there were two routes: Gimhae Airport to Busan Station (23 trips per day) and Gimhae Airport to Haeundae (34 trips per day). Currently, only the route from Gimhae Airport to Haeundae remains operational.

The drop in passenger numbers is attributed to the relatively low parking fees at private lots near the airport. The daily fee for parking near Gimhae Airport is around 10,000 won, making it more economical for families traveling together to park rather than use the limousine service.

The fare for the Gimhae Airport limousine is 10,000 won per adult, leading many to prefer taxis over the bus for multiple passengers.

If the operator returns the license, the airport bus service will cease until a new operator is found, disrupting a key transportation option for both Busan residents and tourists.

To address this, the city plans to offer 90 million won annually to Taeyoung Airport Limousine to offset the deficit, but the company argues that this support is insufficient.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Three Injured In Wastewater Treatment Plant Explosion in Sasang-gu

City and Korea Airports Corporation Launch “Busan is Good” Campaign at Gimhae Airport

Busan Attracts Major Corporate Incentive Tours With Strategic Marketing

Busan to Launch Campaign to Eradicate Illegal Taxis Around Busan Station

Dongbaekjeon to Introduce New Services

Coastal Food Town Nears Completion at Yongho Bay Amid Concerns

The Latest

Korea Destinations: ‘3rd Wolasan Forest Hydrangea Festival’ on June 15-16 in Jinju

8 Exciting Things You Can Do in Seoul

Three Injured In Wastewater Treatment Plant Explosion in Sasang-gu

End of an Era: Wolfhound to Close After 14 Years

Korea Destinations: Namildae Beach Set to Open for Summer Operations on July 5

Discover the Charm of Hadong at the 8th Seomjingang Cultural Jaecheop Festival

Busan
clear sky
23 ° C
23 °
23 °
78 %
2.6kmh
0 %
Fri
23 °
Sat
26 °
Sun
27 °
Mon
26 °
Tue
27 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 