Image: Haman-gun
Akyang Ecological Park Creates a Eco Friendly Picnic Program Experience

Haps Staff

Akyang Ecological Park in Haman, Gyeongnam province, is emerging as a popular “untact” healing destination during the Covid-19 era.

Located in Daesan-myeon, the ecological park is known in the fall for its pink muhly grass that attracts families and couples to the nature-friendly park that has great views along the Nam River.

Their newest program to create an outing-friendly park is a service that provides five transparent dome-type tents and 15 picnic tables on the outdoor lawn plaza in the park. The domes are available for those who sign up for the Eco Picnic Program experience.

The experience only takes place on weekend mornings until the 13th of December and allows you to make a picnic basket with local produce.

Only five teams per session can participate and the fee is 20,000 won based on a family of four.

For more information, contact the Haman district office at 055-580-2584. (Korean speaking only).

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

