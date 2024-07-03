Image: Haman-gun
‘Akyang Horse Riding Center’ Gaining Popularity in Haman

Haman-gun’s ‘Akyang Horse Riding Center’ is shining as a haven for family-friendly horse interactions, experiencing a surge in visitors.

Construction of this equestrian center began in June 2021 and was successfully completed by October 2022, with the aim of infusing vitality into horseback riding tourism by harnessing the scenic resources of the Akyang Dam area.

According to the Haman-gun Horseback Riding Park, Akyang Equestrian Center, located at 313 Akyang-gil, Beopsum-myeon, witnessed an impressive 140% increase in visitor numbers compared to the previous year.

As of the end of September, approximately 2,050 individuals had enjoyed this delightful experience. Furthermore, group visits, catering to entities like daycare centers and kindergartens, surged by 25% compared to the first half of the year.

The Akyang Horse Riding Club operates from Wednesday to Sunday (closed on Mondays and Tuesdays) between 9:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Here, you can engage in horseback riding, horse feeding, and explore the horse stables, offering unique and immersive interactions with these magnificent animals.

The horseback riding adventure is accessible to those above 110cm in height, providing a 7 to 8-minute experience, priced at 10,000 won for adults and 5,000 won for teenagers.

For groups exceeding 15 people and other eligible individuals, a 20% discount is available.

