Image: Haman-gun
Sports NewsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

‘Akyang Horse Riding Center’ Gaining Popularity in Haman

By Haps Staff

Haman-gun’s ‘Akyang Horse Riding Center’ is shining as a haven for family-friendly horse interactions, experiencing a surge in visitors.

Construction of this equestrian center began in June 2021 and was successfully completed by October 2022, with the aim of infusing vitality into horseback riding tourism by harnessing the scenic resources of the Akyang Dam area.

According to the Haman-gun Horseback Riding Park, Akyang Equestrian Center, located at 313 Akyang-gil, Beopsum-myeon, witnessed an impressive 140% increase in visitor numbers compared to the previous year.

As of the end of September, approximately 2,050 individuals had enjoyed this delightful experience. Furthermore, group visits, catering to entities like daycare centers and kindergartens, surged by 25% compared to the first half of the year.

The Akyang Horse Riding Club operates from Wednesday to Sunday (closed on Mondays and Tuesdays) between 9:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Here, you can engage in horseback riding, horse feeding, and explore the horse stables, offering unique and immersive interactions with these magnificent animals.

The horseback riding adventure is accessible to those above 110cm in height, providing a 7 to 8-minute experience, priced at 10,000 won for adults and 5,000 won for teenagers.

For groups exceeding 15 people and other eligible individuals, a 20% discount is available.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Yokji Island Cultural Festival Taking Place October 6 and 7

Sports Legends Gather in Busan For the Pak Se-ri World Match This Saturday

Two Movies Filmed in Gyeongnam Make Their Debut at BIFF

Discover the Beauty of Autumn at the 17th Hadong Bukcheon Cosmos and Buckwheat Flower Festival

Yeonji Park Musical Fountain to Hold a Special Show During the Chuseok Holiday

Korea Destinations: Flowers in Full Bloom at Angangda Forest

The Latest

Busan Promotes its World Expo Bid During BIFF

Dunkin’ Introduces 3 Chewy Chewy Donuts for its DOM

BIFF Day 2: What’s On

Yokji Island Cultural Festival Taking Place October 6 and 7

Korea Destinations: Food and Fun Galore at the Gimje Horizon Festival

10 Festivals to Look Forward to in October

Busan
broken clouds
19 ° C
19 °
19 °
52 %
5.1kmh
75 %
Wed
19 °
Thu
20 °
Fri
20 °
Sat
21 °
Sun
21 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 