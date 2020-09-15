Image by Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay
Alcohol Sales in Korea Rising as Pandemic Keeps People at Home

Haps Staff

Sales of alcohol in South Korea are rising as more people are staying home due to increased measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.

According to Korea Bizwire:

Convenience store chain Emart24 reported on Wednesday that sales of wine surged 225.4 percent between Aug. 30-Sept. 8 compared to last year.

Sales of hard liquor jumped by 175.2 percent, while sales of soju and beer increased by 75.7 percent and 46.9 percent, respectively.

Due to the stricter social distancing policy, last month’s alcohol sales jumped nationwide. Emart24 stores throughout the country saw a 145.5 percent jump in wine sales, as well as 106.8 percent increase in hard liquor sales compared to last year.

Soju and beer sales climbed by 38.6 percent and 23.9 percent, respectively, along with popular side dishes for drinking such as frozen, refrigerated and dried snacks (30.6 percent).

