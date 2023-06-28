All Busan Beaches Begin Summer Operations July 1

Beginning Saturday, all seven beaches in Busan — including Haeundae and Songjeong Beaches which opened on June 1 — are available for beachgoers.

The opening of the beaches for the summer season means that parasols and water play facilities will be installed at the beach and swimming in certain sections will be allowed.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries anticipates a significant influx of visitors to the beaches this summer, marking the first vacation season since the easing of COVID-19 related restrictions.

To ensure the safety of beachgoers, the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries has partnered with local authorities to carry out preliminary safety inspections of beach facilities. Local governments are actively cracking down on unfair practices, such as price gouging and unauthorized fees.

These measures aim to create a fair and enjoyable beach experience for all visitors. With the lifting of quarantine measures, people are eager to make the most of their summer vacations, and the collaborative efforts between the Ministry and local governments seek to provide a safe and pleasant environment for beach enthusiasts.