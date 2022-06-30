All Busan Beaches Begin Summer Operations for Beachgoers

Beginning today, all seven beaches in Busan — including Haeundae and Songjeong Beaches which opened on June 1 — are available for beachgoers.

An opening party with an EDM concert is scheduled in Haeundae tonight at 7 p.m., while Songjeong will hold an opening party with a classical music concert.

The opening of the beaches for the summer season means that parasols and water play facilities will be installed at the beach and swimming in certain sections will be allowed.

In Gyeongnam, starting with the opening of Gwangam Beach in Changwon and 16 beaches in Geoje on July 2, five beaches including Namildae Beach in Sacheon and Sangjueun Sand in Namhae will open on the 8th, and three beaches including Suryuk in Tongyeong on the 9th.