NewsBusan News

All Cemeteries in Busan Will Be Closed During Chuseok Holidays

Haps Staff

The city of Busan will temporarily close all public and private cemetery facilities in the city.

The city of Busan announced the closures at all six private cemetery facilities in the city area for five days from the 30th to the 4th of October during the Chuseok holiday.

This news comes after the city announced the temporary closure of public cemeteries.

Facilities that will be temporarily closed during the Chuseok holiday include Siloam Park Cemetery, Daejeong Park, Baek-un 1-2 Park , and Sowonsa Temple in Gijang-gun, Catholic Cemetery in Nam-gu, and Jeongsu Temple in Yeonje-gu.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Coronavirus Updates: Busan Records Six More Positive Cases

BeFM News -
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus situation in Busan from BeFM News.
Read more
Busan News

City of Busan Providing Quarantine Guidance to Education Centers

BeFM News -
Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education is providing four sessions of special joint quarantine guidance to academies, teaching centers, and others that started Monday and will continue until October 11th. 
Read more
Busan News

12 Reported Coronavirus Cases Now at Dong-A University

BeFM News -
So far, the campus has reported 12 related cases, 11 of whom are from the same department and the same student club. 
Read more
Busan News

Two Students From Dong-a University Test Positive for Coronavirus

Haps Staff -
Two students who are attending Dong-a University's Bumin campus have tested positive for coronavirus.
Read more
Busan News

Busan Named “UN75” Partner City

BeFM News -
Busan was named a “UN75 Partner City” for the 100th anniversary of the United Nations (UN) in 2045.
Read more
Busan News

Porsche Driver Who Caused Haeundae Accident Arrested, Says “Sorry”

BeFM News -
Police arrested the driver who caused a seven-vehicle collision in Haeundae after smoking marijuana.
Read more

The Latest

Controversial UNIQLO Store in Beomil-dong Finally Opens Today

Shopping, Home & Living Haps Staff -
Nine months after construction was completed, UNIQLO will finally open its doors today in Beomil-dong, Busanjin-gu.
Read more

South Korea’s K Golf Signs Golf Legend YE Yang to Sponsorship Deal

Sports News Haps Staff -
K Golf, South Korea's most innovative new golf simulator system provider has signed a major sponsorship agreement with golf legend YE Yang.
Read more

All Cemeteries in Busan Will Be Closed During Chuseok Holidays

Busan News Haps Staff -
The city of Busan will temporarily close all public and private cemetery facilities in the city.
Read more

UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa – Live HD English Broadcast at HQ Gwangan

Events Haps Staff -
On Sunday, September 27th, HQ will be opening the doors up early  for UFC 253. This one’s a pretty solid card with two title...
Read more

Beer Shop Smoked Meats 2nd Edition With Andrew Bencivenga This Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Beer Shop is at it again with another great bbq feast this Sunday with chef extraordinaire Andrew Bencivenga.
Read more

부산 관광의 찐매력, 랜선으로 전 세계에 알린다!

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시와 부산관광공사(사장 정희준)는 해외에 국제관광도시 부산을 알리기 위해 구성한 ‘부산관광 영어 유튜브 크리에이터단(VIBA)’이 9월 21일 첫 영상 소개를 시작으로 본격적인 활동을 시작한다고 밝혔다.
Read more
Busan
overcast clouds
19 ° C
19 °
19 °
68 %
3.1kmh
90 %
Thu
19 °
Fri
24 °
Sat
23 °
Sun
22 °
Mon
22 °

Dine & Drink

Beer Shop Smoked Meats 2nd Edition With Andrew Bencivenga This Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Beer Shop is at it again with another great bbq feast this Sunday with chef extraordinaire Andrew Bencivenga.
Read more

Costco Food Court Closed Temporarily Before Chuseok

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Costco's food court in Busan will be closed from this weekend for five days due to coronavirus concerns.
Read more

Busan Bites: Try Mouth-Watering Traditional Korean Cuisine at Naedong

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
In addition to the food, the ambiance of Naedang displays all the tranquil beauty of Korea through traditional architecture, ponds, and gardens. 
Read more

Eat Like a Local: High Quality Meals with Reasonable Prices at Insaeng Hoetjip in Igidae

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Insaeng Hoetjip hits all the right notes for those looking for some affordable raw fish and seafood dishes after a nice hike around Igidae.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea