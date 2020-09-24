All Cemeteries in Busan Will Be Closed During Chuseok Holidays

The city of Busan will temporarily close all public and private cemetery facilities in the city.

The city of Busan announced the closures at all six private cemetery facilities in the city area for five days from the 30th to the 4th of October during the Chuseok holiday.

This news comes after the city announced the temporary closure of public cemeteries.

Facilities that will be temporarily closed during the Chuseok holiday include Siloam Park Cemetery, Daejeong Park, Baek-un 1-2 Park , and Sowonsa Temple in Gijang-gun, Catholic Cemetery in Nam-gu, and Jeongsu Temple in Yeonje-gu.