CGV movie theaters in the city of Daegu have been closed temporarily by the company.

The company closed all of the theaters on the 28th of last month because of the coronavirus and the safety of its workers and customers.

According to the announcement, nine theaters including CGV Daegu, Daegu Suseong, Daegu Stadium, Daegu Academy, Daegu Wolseong, Daegu Isia, Daegu Chilgok, Daegu Hanil and Daegu Hyundai are all closed.

No announcement has been made on when they will re-open.