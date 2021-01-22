All City Bus and Taxi Drivers to be Tested for COVID-19 in Busan

The city of Busan is furthering its commitment to creating a safe environment for citizens to use public transport.

In addition to testing taxi drivers for COVID-19, the city announced that it will conduct a total inspection on bus and village bus transport workers as well.

The city has preemptively expanded the COVID-19 diagnostic test as citizens’ anxiety about using the bus increased after a confirmed case occurred among the city bus transport workers.

There are 6,800 people working on city and village bus transportation in Busan, of which about 5,800 people are working on city buses, and about 1,000 people are working on village buses.

On January 7th and 11th, the city requested that city buses and village bus transport workers undergo a COVID-19 diagnostic test on two occasions.

Up to the 20th of this month, 70% of the workers, 4,770 people (4,320 city buses and 450 village buses) completed the test with no positive results.

The city will operate three visiting transfer screening stations for bus transport workers in Dongbusan, Geumjeong Public Garage, and Yeonje Public Garage, from the 1st to 3rd of next month.

They are planning to block potential infection links by providing convenience to test subjects through mobile inspection stations and increasing the COVID-19 test rate.

Authorities plan to create an environment where citizens can safely use route buses by revealing the diagnostic tests of transport workers are completed, and to actively encourage bus use to quickly recover the bus use rate, which has decreased by more than 30% compared to the previous year.

A mobile screening clinic at the parking lot of Busan Asiad Main Stadium in Yeonje-gu tested approximately 22.000 taxi drivers from the 11th to the 15th.