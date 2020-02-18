All Domestic Airline Flights From Busan to China to be Suspended from February 26

As a result of the spread of the new coronavirus infection, all domestic airlines at Gimhae International Airport will suspend their flights to and from China.

According to the airline industry, all Busan-China flights operated by domestic airlines will be suspended after the Busan-Qingdao route operated by Air Busan on the 26th of this month.

As a result, Gimhae Airport’s China routes will remain at only four times a week between Busan and Beijing, operated by Air China.

Prior to the novel virus, there were 11 flights from Gimhae International Airport at 176 flights per week, but as of the second week of February, there are only 24 flights from 5 flight routes dropping by 86%.

Asiana Airlines has also decided to suspend operations between Busan and Shanghai and Busan and Shenyang.

Air Busan operated the Busan-Yenji route until the 16th, and the Busan-Qingdao route until the 26th.