All Domestic Airline Flights From Busan to China to be Suspended from February 26

As a result of the spread of the new coronavirus infection, all domestic airlines at Gimhae International Airport will suspend their flights to and from China.

According to the airline industry, all Busan-China flights operated by domestic airlines will be suspended after the Busan-Qingdao route operated by Air Busan on the 26th of this month.

As a result, Gimhae Airport’s China routes will remain at only four times a week between Busan and Beijing, operated by Air China.

Prior to the novel virus, there were 11 flights from Gimhae International Airport at 176 flights per week, but as of the second week of February, there are only 24 flights from 5 flight routes dropping by 86%.

Asiana Airlines has also decided to suspend operations between Busan and Shanghai and Busan and Shenyang.

Air Busan operated the Busan-Yenji route until the 16th, and the Busan-Qingdao route until the 26th.

BTO Holding Snow Crab Campaign Through March 31

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
Busan is a culinary haven for those who love delicious seafood, particularly when it comes to mackerel, eel, shellfish, and octopus.
Read more

Hotel Nongshim’s “The Bakery” Holding Strawberry Festival Promotion

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Hotel Nongshim in Dongnae is holding a "Strawberry Festival" promotion at its flagship bakery.
Read more

Lotteria Launches its First Veggie Burger

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Lotteria has launched the first South Korean fast-food inspired veggie burger with its latest offering the "Miracle Burger".
Read more

Busan Bites: Sinpyeongga Sagyejeol Naengmyeon

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Garnished with meat slices, shredded cucumber and boiled eggs surrounded by thin ice, this "Pyeongyang-style" naengmyeon is a complete meal.
Read more

